Bradley D. Sheets
Bainbridge - Bradley D. Sheets, 49, of Bainbridge, died 4:06 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a longtime battle with cardiac disease.
He was born February 16, 1971, in Ross County, to Chester and Patty Manson Sheets. In July of 2000, he married the former Florence Sparks who survives.
Also surviving are children, Andrew (Bekah) Sparks, of Chillicothe, Jessica (Ashley) Sheets, of Chillicothe Quinten (Hunter) Sparks, Ft. Campbell, KY and Hunter Sheets, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Bryson Sparks, Aria Nevin, Avery Sparks, Trenton Sparks and Finley Sparks; mother, Patty Sheets, of Chillicothe; a sister, Lisa (Todd) Bennett, of Chillicothe; aunts and uncles, Judy Francis, Nancy McNeely and Lloyd (Janet) Sheets; father-in-law, Lowell Sparks, of Chillicothe; and many friends, include a special friend, Winnie Stubbs, of Winchester. He was predeceased by his father, Chester Sheets.
Bradley retired from the United States Postal Service where he had worked as a letter carrier.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday March 13, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020