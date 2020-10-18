Brady Dutchess
Chillicothe - Brady A. Dutchess, 71, of Chillicothe, died 1:49 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born February 14, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late Herbert E. and Betty A. (Skaggs) Dutchess.
Surviving are his spouse, Mary Jones, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Candy Dutchess, of Chillicothe; sons, Ben Dutchess, of Chillicothe and Mark (Stacy) Jones, of Enon; step daughters, Tracy (Ian) Lawhorn and Mandy (Ryan) Rose; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Detty, of Chillicothe and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Kathy Dutchess and brothers, Michael Dutchess and Matthew Dutchess.
Brady was a 1961 graduate of Huntington High School. He was a member of U.P.L.U. Local 731 and retired from the Mead Corporation in 2009. He enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts and restoring antiques.
Brady will be remembered as a loving spouse, father, grandfather and friend.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Garden with Elder Garrett "Skip" Stewart, officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Calling hours will not be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Road #A, Chillicothe, OH 45601
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
.