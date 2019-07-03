|
Brandon Chaise Fink
Chillicothe - Brandon Chaise Fink, 16, of Chillicothe, died 7:09 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born April 22, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio to Brandon Scott Fink and Ashley Nicole (James Payne) Meyer, both whom survive.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Camren Fink, James Payne, and Grayson Meyer; sisters, Braelynn Fink, Brooklyn Moore, and Micayla Moore; grandparents, Georgann (James Moore) Meyer, Marcca (Alicia Powers) Eggleston, Kristine (Jerome Womack) Fink and Jay (Chris Quayle) Meyer; great grandparents, Mary Deardorff and Mark and Vernajean Eggleston; aunts and uncles, Gerrilin (Jose) Pena, Davonna (Torrezz Green) Barkley, and Michael (Noi) Fink; many cousins and numerous extended family members; special friends, Corbin Park, Tyquan Galloway, Kaiden Jackson, Gavin Hawk, Kate Dardinger, Hannah Wiseman, Savanna Adkins, Kamiya Lett, Braedon Jones and Jason Shane; and his best friend Corbin's family who treated him and loved him like a son. He was predeceased by great grandparents, Leon Deardorff, Rosella Ann "Sue" Staples and James Fink.
Chaise was an avid Xbox player. He was a student at Chillicothe High School. Chaise loved spending time with family and friends, had a since of humor, loved cooking and eating especially red beans and rice. He was extremely talented and gifted and loved learning and absorbing knowledge about many different things. Our family will fondly remember, whenever he needed to correct us, he always started his explanation out by saying, "Well Actually".
The family wants to thank Nationwide Children's Hospital's Gastroenterology Department for the loving care given to Chaise during his battle with Crohn's Disease.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
