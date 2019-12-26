|
Brandon Lee Collier, 38, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly December 23, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 5, 1981 in Ross Co. to William E. Collier and Brenda K. Claytor Pack, who survive. On April 29, 2006 he married Amanda L. Kirkham, who survives. In addition to his wife and parents, survivors include two children, Jaron Lee and Drake Lee Collier, at home; his step-father, James A. Pack; a brother, Jamey W. Collier, of Chillicothe; a niece, Kaylee Collier; a nephew, Wade Collier; a great-niece, Brayleigh Collier; his mother and father-in-law, Betty R. and Thomas R. Kirkham; an aunt, Chris Scott; and an uncle, Randy Scott. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marjorie Alley and Charles Claytor.
Brandon was a loving father, husband and son. He was an investigator with the Chillicothe Correctional Institution. He was also a Southeastern High School graduate, and Londonderry Little League Baseball coach, and loved making plans to be with his friends and family who will treasure all the wonderful memories of football games, NASCAR and dirt track races, hunting trips, concerts, camping trips, and just simple nights by the fire. Brandon cared deeply for his work family at CCI and worked tirelessly to make their jobs as safe as possible. Nothing was more important to Brandon than his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Bishop Doug Brower officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Friday at Haller's. His coworkers from CCI will provide an honor guard for the services. Memorial contributions may be made to benefit his children at GOFUNDME, search CCI Brandon Collier. His online memorial register is available at
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019