Brandon Sutter
Chillicothe - Brandon E. James Sutter, 35, died unexpectedly May 18, 2020, at 12:25am at Ohio State University East Hospital, Columbus.
He was born February 14, 1985, in Shelby, OH to Bradly J. and Kelly R. (Phelps) Sutter.
Brandon is survived by his twin children Alexander James and Jocelyn Renee Sutter, of Columbus; his father and step-mother Brad (Kathy) Sutter, South Salem; his mother and step-father Kelly (Joseph) Phelps-Marino, of Bradenton, FL; his brother Dustin (Ashley) Sutter, of Taylorsville, KY; his step-sister Jessica Mayer, of Fairview, TN; maternal grandfather Kenneth Phelps; paternal grandfather Jim (Linda) Sutter; paternal grandmother Carol Sutter, all of Shelby, OH; aunts: Karen Bonnett, Lisa Phelps, Kim Sutter; an uncle Shannon Sutter; cousins: Jared (Zolo) Contrascere, Brittany Contrascere, Colin Phelps, Colton (Krista) Dull, Kristen (Tyler) Grove, Connor (Shelbi) Dull, Taylor (Brandon) Smith, Morgan Sutter, Parker Sutter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Gloria Jean Phelps; and his uncle Kenneth Phelps.
Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Unioto High School, where he played soccer and baseball. He enjoyed working on and fixing computers, gaming and watching MLS soccer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his twins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1pm June 13, at his father's home, 1606 Westfall Rd., South Salem, OH 45681. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a trust established for his twins. Checks may be written to Jocelyn or Alexander Sutter, and sent to 5/3 Bank 128 W Main St. Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020