Brant Rapp
CHILLICOTHE - Brant Christian Rapp, 24, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly March 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 27, 1995 in Columbus, OH to Michael Shane Rapp and Lori Ann Pendleton. Survivors include his parents; and a sister, Brooklyn Kennedy Rapp; his grandparents, Deana and Jim Pendleton, Rick Danner, and Rebecca Woltz.
Brant was an accomplished musician and was known by his stage name Prophet Beats.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020