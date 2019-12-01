|
|
Brent C. Davis
Kingston - Brent C. Davis, 73, of Kingston, went to be with our Lord on November 30, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 11, 1946, in Kingston, the son of the late Paul C. and Elaine (Brown) Davis. On October 4, 1968, he united in marriage with the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Judy (Van Horne) Davis, who survives.
Brent is also survived by his canine companion, Sophia; sister, Marilyn (Benny) O'Hara; brothers, Paul R. (Dee) Davis, Bernard Davis, and Rodney Davis; and many special nephews and nieces whom he loved very much and was extremely proud of.
Brent was a 1964 graduate of Kingston Union High School and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Yorktown CVS 10 Aircraft Carrier.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. James Wilhelm officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Pickaway County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pickaway County Humane Society in Brent's honor. Condolences can be made on Brent's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019