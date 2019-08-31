Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Brent E. White


1966 - 2019
Brent E. White Obituary
Brent E. White

Bainbridge - Brent E. White 53 of Nipgen went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs of Chillicothe. He was born June 23, 1966 in Ross County the son Fred W. and Gwen Dotson White. On May 16, 2013 he married the former Cynthia A. Little Pearson, who survives.

Brent is also survived by his mother, Gwen (Roger) Hinshaw; children, Christopher White (Spring), Mary (Danny) Dalton, Samantha White, Miranda White, Caitlin Watkins, Michael Pearson and Andrew Pearson; grandchildren, Kimber, Hazel, Noah, Jewel, Lilly, Carter, River, Talia, Mathias, Josiah, Bryce, Brayden, Jadah, Paisley and Chase; and several cousins and friends.

In addition to his father Brent was preceded in death by brother, Bradley.

Brent was a 1984 Graduate of Paint Valley High School; an Army Veteran and he participated in the veteran's wheelchair games. He also enjoyed woodworking and fishing

In keeping with Brent's wishes cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held in the Bainbridge Cemetery at a later date. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family,

Those wishing to sign Brent's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
