Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Chillicothe - Brian E. Penrod, 49, of Chillicothe, died 5:32 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born March 11, 1970, in Greenfield to Larry and Patty Williamson Penrod. On July 4, 1992, he married the former Rebecca Detty who survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Patty Penrod, of Chillicothe; three children, Caleb (Casi) Penrod, of Washington Court House, Kayla (Lucas Dye) Penrod, of Waldo; and Kareah (Tyler Wilt) Penrod, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Keira, Kaylin, Konner, Embree and Easton Penrod, Hayden and Carmendy Murray and Kyus Dye; three sisters, Theresa Peoples-Franklin and Sheila Ward, both of Chillicothe and Lisa (John) Ely, of Frankfort. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Penrod.

Brian was a member of Calvary Chapel Church and was a member of the Ham Operator organization.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Casey McDaniels officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 2, 2019
