Brian L. Oakes
Chillicothe - Brian L. Oakes, 40, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly 9:53 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born March 26, 1979, in Chillicothe to the late Roy E. and Linda K. Smith Oakes.
On December 28, 2015, he married the former Ashley N. Yates who survives.
Also surviving are five children, Cody Oakes, Anna Gillum, Evie Oakes, Chase Jones and Danny L. Oakes and girlfriend, Madison Rouse, all of Chillicothe; former wife, Amber N. Oakes, of Chillicothe; brothers, twin brother, Brad (Mylissa) Oakes, Joseph B. Oakes, and Ronald E. Oakes, all of Chillicothe; sister, Penny (Elizabeth Bagwell) Oakes, of Houston, TX. He was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Oakes.
Brian was a master welder and a member of Boilermakers 105. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Brian lived for his family, never met a stranger, and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He lived his life to set an example and share knowledge to anyone. Brian took pride in building a family and every project he set his mind too. He became a hero even after his death, saving lives through organ donation. His work on earth will not be forgotten and just like his father, he was the best at whatever he did.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Wes Claxton and Pastor Burley Muncy officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 11 a.m. 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020