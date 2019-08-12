Services
1989 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Brittany Janelle Graham, 30, of Frankfort, died August 7, 2019, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born July 31, 1989 in Athens, OH to David E. (Carre) Graham and Cherie L. Nichols, who survive. Also surviving are her children, Rihauna A. Lovelady, D'Laynie A. Lynch, Madison S. Brown, and Matthew T. Coy, Jr.; brothers, Rob A. Garrett and Alex L. Riddle; step-sister, Misty Collins; step-brothers, David and Donald Perkins; maternal grandparents, Chaz and Diane Nichols; paternal grandparents, Betty (Roger Wier) Graham and Ben (Norma) Graham; four uncles, Mark, Kevin, and Nick Graham, and Sean Nichols; 2 aunts, Niki Nichols and Suzanne Mullett. She was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin VanHoose.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
