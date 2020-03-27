Services
Brock A. Chaney

Brock A. Chaney Obituary
Brock A. Chaney

Chillicothe - Brock A. Chaney, 41, of Chillicothe, died 7:38 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born December 21, 1978, in Chillicothe, to Kevin and Linda Lucas Chaney. On March 16, 2009, he married the former Pamela L. Johnson who survives.

In addition to his wife are sons, Trevor A. (Hope) Chaney, Dalton M. Chaney and Seth G. Chaney; mother and stepfather, Linda and Jon Walter; a brother, Kenny (Ashley) Chaney, all of Chillicothe; and nieces, Scarlett and Olivia Chaney. He was deceased by his father, Kevin Chaney.

Brock was an auto mechanic. He was a member of F.O.E. Aerie 600, T3G, and was an avid member of the racing community.

Private calling hours will be held for family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
