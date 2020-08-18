1/
Brook Nickerson
1963 - 2020
Brook Nickerson

Chillicothe - Brook Braley Nickerson, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born July 9, 1963 in Columbus, OH to Bill Nickerson and Laura Jane (Nickerson) Stanton. He graduated from Adena High School in 1981. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served as a flight simulator technician for four years. He spent the majority of his professional life as an entrepreneur; including starting a construction company; owning and operating Wagner's bar; and managing a real estate portfolio company, Nickerson Properties. At the time of his death, he was employed by Airborne Express in Wilmington, OH.

Brook was an avid foodie and enjoyed cooking and grilling. He enjoyed music, drawing, playing golf and darts, traveling, kayaking and outdoor activities; he was always up for an adventure. Brook never met a stranger and loved connecting with people. His larger than life personality was infectious and those around him always had an entertaining time. He brought a smile to many and has left us far too soon.

Brook enjoyed many close friendships and shared a good friendship with Dard Hunter. Dard was a true and loyal friend to Brook for many years. Brook enjoyed traveling with Dard to trade shows across the country, tinkering in Dard Hunter Studios, and as is the case with the best friendships, just spending quality time together.

Brook is survived by his children; Derek and his wife Kristin, and Alexia; ex-wife, Deidra Nickerson; mother, Laura Jane (Braley) Stanton and her husband Bill; stepmother, Donna Nickerson; sister, Gretchen (Nickerson) Adams and her husband Tommy; and a niece and nephew, Rachel (Adams) Swayze and Hunter Adams. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Nickerson.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to assist the family at www.HallerFuneralHome.com where his online guestbook is available.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
