Bruce A. Ramsey Sr.
Chillicothe - Bruce A. Ramsey Sr., 60, of Chillicothe, died 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family, in the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's James Cancer Center following a brief illness.
He was born December 3, 1958, in Chillicothe, Ohio to John and Eunice Crabtree Ramsey. On September 1, 2012, he married Christina Routt Ramsey who survives.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his mother, Eunice Ramsey, of Chillicothe; children, Tiffany (Jenn) Ramsey, Cheryl (Lee Leasure) Bradley, both of Chillicothe, Elizabeth (Brian) Posey, of Waverly, Bruce (Robin Hess) Ramsey, Jr., of Circleville and Nichole (Rhiley) Keaton, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Ryan, Renee, Raylyn, Raige, Jader, Emma, Angel, Lilmann, Kristian; brothers, Edward (Rebecca) Ramsey and Kevin (Sylvia) Ramsey, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Kimberly (Jim) Smith, of Florida; best friend, Butch Annon, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John Ramsey.
Bruce was a member of the First Assembly of God. "Little Ram", as he was known at work, retired, following 36 years of service, from Chilpaco/Glatfelter where he had worked along with his father, "Big Ram". He was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 988.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 13, 2019