Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Burl R. Bowling


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Burl R. Bowling Obituary
Burl R. Bowling

Circleville - Burl R. Bowling, 79, of Circleville, died May 1, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital. He was born on November 30, 1939 in Elliott County, KY, the son of Eric and Mattie (Ison) Bowling. He was an U.S. Army veteran; member of Trinity Lutheran Church; life member of Amvets and Honor Guard and Kentucky Colonel. Dad loved his band, the "Silver Spur" and all of his band members. He never met a stranger. His band provided benefits for families struggling with illnesses. He loved his job as Santa. Even though he was "ours" we were honored to share him with the community. Heaven must have needed a new Santa. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dazel Eblin, Ballard Bowling and Mary Louise Coppock, 3 ½ brothers and 2 ½ sisters. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Lunsford) Bowling of 55 years; daughter, Patty (Roy) Lowery and their children, Braun (Lesley) Patrick and Joseph (Jessica) Lowery, daughter, Lori (Jimmy) Jr. McClarren and their daughter, Annastacia N. (Andy) Shupe and their children, Harrison, Jacob and Nora, son, Jimmy McClarren, III, daughter, Mattie (Joe) Hoffman and their daughter, Millie Mae, daughter, Molly (Greg Haug) McClarren and their daughter, Cecilia Rey and son, Timothy (Kristen) McClarren and their son, Jaxson, daughter, Tami (Mike) Dean and their children, Taylor (Sarah) Emerine, Michael Emerine and Savannah Emerine, daughter, Tabi (Fred) Dennis and their children, Zachary Bowling and his 3 children, Kay Kay, Harley and Zach, Jr. Larry McConahay and his daughter, Nat, Britanny Rutter and her children, William Baelee, daughters, Ally Dennis and Cira Dennis, daughter, Tracey (Mark) Sandy and his children, Robert McCain (Alisha Martin), Mackie James and Joshua Sandy; son Michael Bowling and adopted son, Rob (Patty) McCain; sisters, Dora Aldridge, Esther (Don) Skaggs, and Harvey Bowling and by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday May 6, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Gerhard Kraus officiating. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery with military graveside honors. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots or any donation of a toy. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 4, 2019
