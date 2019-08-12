|
Burt L. Shaffer
Chillicothe - Burt L. Shaffer, 76, of Chillicothe, died 11:05 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Doctors Hospital, Columbus following an extended illness.
He was born August 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Willard and Frieda Page Shaffer. On September 2, 1967, he married the former Carolyn Lovensheimer who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kristy L. Shaffer, of Reynoldsburg; brothers, Willard "Pete" E. Jr. (Shelby) Shaffer, of Kingston and Robert (Kathy) Shaffer, of Frankfort; sisters, Phyllis Shaffer, of Chillicothe, Elaine "Susie" (Donald) Roush, of Chillicothe and Carol (Bill) Smith, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
Burt was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired as Payroll Manager from Glatfelter following 39 years of service. Burt was an avid woodworker.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or Heartland Hospice 205 North Street Lucasville, Ohio 45648.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019