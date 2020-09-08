Burton F. Kidder
Frankfort - Burton F. Kidder, 61, of Frankfort, passed away 8:26 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his son's residence unexpectedly.
He was born May 21, 1959, in Erie, PA to Robert E. Kidder Sr. and Garnet Louise Buzzard. On Nov. 4, 1995, he married the former Angela K. Browning who survives.
Also surviving are children, Tylor (Tasha) Browning, Richard (Ashley) Browning, Joshua (Kaylee) Kidder, Nathan (Ceirra) Kidder, Ryan Kidder and daughter, Brenda Brown; grandchildren, Caleb, Brailynn, Greenley, Danileigh, Lillian, Adalynn, Jayce, Brayden, Isabella, Adrian, Gracelynn, Aiden, Hope and Roy; brothers and sisters, Russell Kidder, Evelyn (Terry) Lowe, Roberta Hanna, Jeanie (Mike) Duncan and Linda Kidder; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins including Sis and Cory Williams and Dustin Browning. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Kidder Sr. and mother, Garnet Louise Sutton; brothers, Robert Kidder Jr. and Richard Kidder.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Brown's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
