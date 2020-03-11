Services
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Byron B. "Duke" Lindsey Obituary
Byron B. "Duke" Lindsey

Frankfort - Byron B. "Duke" Lindsey, 61, of Frankfort, died at 7:50 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1958 in Ross County, the son of James and Annie Combs Lindsey. On October 8, 1978 he married the former Veneta Rosenberger, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Byron is survived by his mother, Annie Lindsey of Clarksburg, two daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Williams of Clarksburg, Chasity (Randy) Cook of Washington Courthouse, two sons, James (Michelle) Lindsey of New Holland, Jonathon Rager of Clarksburg, seven grandchildren, Tory Crispen, Miranda Lindsey, Faith Lindsey, Keira Williams, Richard "Bub" Williams III, Jonathon Rager, Reiley Cook, one great-grandchild, Michael Crispen, two sisters, Eleanor Massie of Clarksburg, Sharon (Paul) Parker of Clarksburg, two brothers, John Lindsey of Nevada, and Steve Lindsey of Frankfort. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lindsey, two sisters, Melanie and Alice, and eight brothers, Joe, Roger, Jimmy, David, Bill, Bob, Jerry, and Ernie.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Chaplain Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 305 North Street, Lucasville OH 45648. Those wishing to sign Duke's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
