|
|
C. Ray Stevens
Londonderry - Charles Raymond "Ray" Stevens, 88, died at 4:29pm April 25, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born March 9, 1931, in Chillicothe, to the late Clyde and Neva (Neff) Stevens. On November 15, 1954, he married the former Mona L. Speakman, who survives.
Also surviving are his sons Michael (Tawana) Stevens, Circleville; Jeffery Stevens (James Slone), Tampa, FL; granddaughters Stephanie Runyon, Rebecca Cydrus and Amanda Boggs; 8 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law Dan Flannery; a sister Jean Glatting; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece Linda (Larry) Ingham. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Cindy Flannery; a great-grandson Jacob Wolfe; brothers Norman and Leonard Stevens; and sisters Hilda Conkel and Mildred Elefret.
Ray retired from the Mead Paper Co. following 43 years of service. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was volunteer firefighter with Liberty Twp. Fire & Rescue for 25 years. Ray was a member of the First Church of God.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, April 29, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Matt Roe officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm Sunday at the funeral home. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019