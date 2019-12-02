Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace Easterday Pfeifer


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candace Easterday Pfeifer Obituary
Candace Easterday Pfeifer

Chillicothe - Candace Sue Easterday Pfeifer, 62, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at her home November 29, 2019.

She was born May 15, 1957 in Chillicothe to the late Virgil and Imogene Johnson Pfeifer. On December 31, 2012 she married Thomas D. Pfeifer, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Carie (Jeremy) Beverly, Chillicothe; a very special granddaughter, Elexis Brown, Chillicothe; step-children, Derek and Dustin Pfeifer, Washington CH; step-grandchildren, Kaylin Pfeifer and Aubrey Pfeifer; three siblings, Shirley, Elliott, and Virgil "Bub" Easterday; and a special friend, Theresa Gray. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Easterday.

Candy worked as a counselor for over 20 years, caring for those with addictions. She received her Masters Degree from Tiffin University and she attended Open Door Church.

Her memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org, or Narcotics Anonymous at www.na.org. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -