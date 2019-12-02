|
|
Candace Easterday Pfeifer
Chillicothe - Candace Sue Easterday Pfeifer, 62, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at her home November 29, 2019.
She was born May 15, 1957 in Chillicothe to the late Virgil and Imogene Johnson Pfeifer. On December 31, 2012 she married Thomas D. Pfeifer, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Carie (Jeremy) Beverly, Chillicothe; a very special granddaughter, Elexis Brown, Chillicothe; step-children, Derek and Dustin Pfeifer, Washington CH; step-grandchildren, Kaylin Pfeifer and Aubrey Pfeifer; three siblings, Shirley, Elliott, and Virgil "Bub" Easterday; and a special friend, Theresa Gray. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Easterday.
Candy worked as a counselor for over 20 years, caring for those with addictions. She received her Masters Degree from Tiffin University and she attended Open Door Church.
Her memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org, or Narcotics Anonymous at www.na.org. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019