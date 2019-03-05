|
Carl Allen Robinson
Chillicothe - Carl Allen Robinson, 61, of Chillicothe gained his wings March 2, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Faye, their only child Stephanie (Mark) Yates, sisters Helen (Dean) Hardin of Chillicothe, Linda (Lee) Sheets of Circleville and brother Gary Robinson (Debra Ward) of Creola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian V. and Edith A. Robinson. Carl was a 1976 graduate of the Unioto High School and loved sports, wrestling and was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds. His sense of humor and kind nature touched everyone he knew. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, mushroom hunting and visiting new places. He was a devoted father and husband and will be deeply missed. No calling hours will be observed, a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Contact [email protected] for more information. In Lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
