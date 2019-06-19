|
Carl Barlett Jr.
Chillicothe - Carl Bartlett Jr., 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:23 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born August 8, 1926, in Doddridge County, WV to the late Archie E. and Rosa E. Stout Bartlett. On January 10, 1948, he married the former Esther Lowe who preceded him in death June 28, 2008. On October 11, 2008, he married Mary Sanders Hatfield who survives.
Also surviving are children, Carl E. Bartlett and Janice (Roger) Poole, both of Chillicothe; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren plus numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Bonnie (Guy) Summanen, Grove City; a stepson, Robert Hatfield, of Pike County and a very special stepdaughter, Kathy (Shoemaker) Hatfield, of Chillicothe.
Carl was a Army World War II veteran, retired from Kenworth in 1988 and was a member of Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 19, 2019