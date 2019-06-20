|
|
Carl Bartlett Jr.
Chillicothe - Carl Bartlett Jr., 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:23 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born August 8, 1926, in Doddridge County, WV to the late Archie E. and Rosa E. Stout Bartlett. On January 10, 1948, he married the former Esther Lowe who preceded him in death June 28, 2008. On October 11, 2008, he married Mary Sanders Hatfield who survives.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019