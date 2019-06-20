Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Bartlett Jr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Bartlett Jr. Obituary
Carl Bartlett Jr.

Chillicothe - Carl Bartlett Jr., 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:23 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born August 8, 1926, in Doddridge County, WV to the late Archie E. and Rosa E. Stout Bartlett. On January 10, 1948, he married the former Esther Lowe who preceded him in death June 28, 2008. On October 11, 2008, he married Mary Sanders Hatfield who survives.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now