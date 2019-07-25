|
Carl Drake
Chillicothe - Carl Emerson Drake, Jr., 81, of Chillicothe, passed away early Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.
He was born March 31, 1938 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Carl Emerson and Marie (Manson) Drake, Sr.
Surviving is a brother, Lewis (Ravewan) Drake, of Bangkok, Thailand; a sister, Carol Woodruff, of Hillsboro; his very close friends, Luke Jackson, Sy Swift, Devon Lansing, and Megan Parsons; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his two kitty companions, Mamma and George. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Clyde Drake, and his sister, Connie Hirsch Vinson.
Carl was a graduate of the Chillicothe High School. He went on to join the United States Navy, where he served honorably and faithfully for more than 26 years before his retirement. During his time in the Navy, he received numerous medals including the Navy Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Meritorious Service Medal to name a few. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking for anyone who came over to visit.
In accordance with his wishes, there are no public calling hours or services. A private military graveside service conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will be held in Grandview Cemetery for both Carl and Darwin.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 25, 2019