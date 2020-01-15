|
Carl Hughes
Chillicothe - Carl Eldon Hughes, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born April 1, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late George Wesley and Nellie Marie (McGarvey) Hughes. On February 12, 1995, he married Linda S. (Mytinger) Hughes, and together they shared nearly 25 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Carl (Danielle) Hughes, Jr., of Indiana, and Bonnie (Bernard) Nyachae, of Florida; three step-children, Heather Riggens, Sarah Riggens, and Nathan Riggens; grandchildren, James, Ashley, Matthew, and Angelina; one step-grandchild, Chloe Desjardins; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Allie, Adeline, Alania, Zaiden, and Ariah; a brother, Randy (Terry) Hughes; three sisters, Rhonda (Mike) Johnson, Rita (Bill) Wade, and Anne (Ron) Webb; as well as his good friends, Suzie (Dave) Schaffer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Don, Dave, Dennis, Bret, and Tracy; and his sisters, Bonnie, Nancy, and Tammie.
Following high school, at 17, Carl joined the United States Army in April 1964. He completed basic combat training in Fort Polk, LA, and was assigned to the 92nd Artillery in Germany on January 23, 1965. He was honorably discharged from the military on September 20, 1967, and returned to Chillicothe. In the spring of 2004, Carl obtained his Bachelor of Science Computer Information Systems degree. In his free time, he loved taking his motorcycle out on trips, working on cars, computers, and tinkering on things.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe, with Rev. Dr. Jason Link officiating. A military graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020