|
|
Carl Rebman
CHILLICOTHE - Carl Joseph Rebman, 84, of Chillicothe, went to heaven in the early morning hours of February 8, 2019, following a short-term illness.
He was born on August 8, 1934 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Herbert and Agnes (Kenz) Rebman. Surviving is the love of his life, Karen (Wetzel) Rebman. They shared almost 60 wonderful years of love and laughter together. He is survived by his special daughter Patricia who he patiently and lovingly cared for, as well as Cathy, David (Lisa), Teresa and Susan. He greatly loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Frank and James.
Carl loved all forms of travel and spent many winters camping with friends in Texas and Florida. He drove his motor home to all corners of the United States, from the Great Alaskan Highway to Key West, the end of the American road. He loved photography and was a host parent for the Chillicothe Paints baseball team for many years. Carl was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by the Mead Corporation. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chillicothe, OH. Burial will follow in St. Margret's Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday at Haller's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in honor of their faithful rescue dogs Grace Kelly and Cooper, to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019