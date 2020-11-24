1/
Carl Woods
1941 - 2020
Carl Woods

Chillicothe - Carl M. Woods, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away November 22, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1941, in Bell Co., LY, to the late Lee and Myrtle (Brewer) Woods. On November 23, 1977, he married Joyce E. (Graves) Woods, who survives.

Also surviving is a step-son Jerry A. Hice, of Chillicothe; a brother Raymond Woods, of Pineville, KY; and special friends John and Rhonda Slopko. He was predeceased by brothers: Virgil and Clyde Woods; and sisters Maxine McGaffee, Mary Latiff and Eula Helton.

Carl was a retired teacher from Southeastern School District.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, Nov. 27, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Chuck Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call from 10am until 11am Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
