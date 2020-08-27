Carla Sue Storts
Chillicothe - Carla Sue Storts, 80, of Chillicothe, formerly of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born on Thursday, November 16, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Thelma Myers Lee. On July 28, 1962 she married Wilbur H. Storts, and he preceded her in death on January 27, 2005.
She is survived by one daughter, Bethany Ann (Todd) Garbutt, two granddaughters, Bridgette (Joseph) DePugh, Brandee (Jenn) Riley, one grandson, Matthew Wilson, who is in the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany, one sister, Joyce (Robert) Ezell, one niece, one nephew, one great-niece, three great-nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Scott Storts on December 7, 1985.
Sue was a teacher for many years at Frankfort and then Adena Schools. She was very active in the AFS program. She worked several years at the AFS School store, and Wilbur and she hosted five AFS students. Sue was active in the former Concord Chapter #520 Order of Eastern Star, and Wilbur and she served as Worthy Patron and Worth Matron in 1983. She also enjoyed traveling and playing cards.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Concord Cemetery, Frankfort. The family kindly requests no flowers, but instead memorial contributions be made to the Adena Educational Association Scholarship in Sue's name at Adena Local Schools, c/o Educational Association Scholarship, 3367 County Road 550, Frankfort, OH 45628. Sue's family and friends are encouraged to share a personal memory of her on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
.