Carlon "Bub" CountrymanChillicothe - Carlon "Bub" Eugene Countryman, 64, of Black Run Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 2:54 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home.Bub was born October 1, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Chester Countryman and Jane (McKibben) Countryman of Bainbridge, Ohio. On October 1, 1976, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Debra (Brownfield) Countryman, who survives.Also surviving are a daughter, Misty (Ben) Snyder of Galena, Ohio, son, Matthew Countryman of Chillicothe, Ohio, three grandchildren, Nicholas McNish, Mark McNish, and Bristen Countryman, mother-in-law. Betty Brownfield, three siblings, David (Rocky) Countryman of Bainbridge, Ohio, Mary Ann (Doug) Anderson of Sinking Springs, Ohio, and Frank (Candy) Countryman of Chillicothe, Ohio, brother-in-law, Donnie Brownfield, numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, Duke and Jane Johnson, Robbie & Teresa Johnson, Jeremy Mason and Rob Bray, and many other friends and co-workers.He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Glenn Brownfield.Bub was a logger for 40 years before he retired. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, playing golf, drinking Mountain Dew and loved his dog, Bruno. He was definitely one of a kind and the best Husband, Dad and Papaw anyone could have.Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mt. Latham Cemetery with Pastor Scott Kohn officiating. Burial will follow the service.