Carmen D. Carroll Obituary
Carmen D. Carroll

Chillicothe - Carmen D. Carroll, 73, of Chillicothe, died 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born August 13, 1946, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Norman and Edna Ross Cooper. On June 21, 1963, she married Joseph J. Herald who preceded her in death. They were blessed with two sons.

Surviving are sons, Jeff (Samantha) Herald, of Chillicothe and Jerrod (Krista) Herald, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Tiffany, Joe, Josh, Justin, and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Gavin, Liam, Wyatt, Harrison, Emma and Jaxson; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including special friends, Diana Burhing, Tammy Matson and Kathy Muncie. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman E. Cooper and a sister, Lana Bobo.

In keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in Huntington Township Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
