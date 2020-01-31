|
Rev. Carol A. Hertler
Chillicothe - The Rev. Carol A. Hertler, 61, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Traditions of Chillicothe, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on May 25, 1958 in Pittsburgh, PA to James C. and Jean A. (Burnham) Hertler.
Surviving is a sister; Judith H. (Timothy) Garnhart, Dixon, IL, brothers; William J. (Lynn) Hertler, Chillicothe, and Andrew D. Hertler, Washington, D.C., and eight nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Thomas C. Hertler, and nephew; Ethan C. Hertler.
Rev. Hertler was a graduate of CHS and Wittenburg University Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. She was an ordained Lutheran Minister, serving in Parish's in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, and the Lutheran Campus Pastor at Minnesota State University at Moorhead. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the Church Women United.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastors; Tom Pairan and Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Clairsville, OH. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020