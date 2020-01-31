Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hertler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Carol A. Hertler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Carol A. Hertler Obituary
Rev. Carol A. Hertler

Chillicothe - The Rev. Carol A. Hertler, 61, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Traditions of Chillicothe, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on May 25, 1958 in Pittsburgh, PA to James C. and Jean A. (Burnham) Hertler.

Surviving is a sister; Judith H. (Timothy) Garnhart, Dixon, IL, brothers; William J. (Lynn) Hertler, Chillicothe, and Andrew D. Hertler, Washington, D.C., and eight nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Thomas C. Hertler, and nephew; Ethan C. Hertler.

Rev. Hertler was a graduate of CHS and Wittenburg University Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. She was an ordained Lutheran Minister, serving in Parish's in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, and the Lutheran Campus Pastor at Minnesota State University at Moorhead. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the Church Women United.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastors; Tom Pairan and Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Clairsville, OH. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com. The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -