Carol Ann Horning
St. Charles, MO - Carol Ann Horning, of St. Charles, Missouri, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Evelyn's House Hospice Center. She was born in Belle Valley, Ohio on July 18, 1937 to Vernon and Florence Archer, who preceded her in death along with her brother, William Weidner.
Surviving her is her devoted husband, Richard who married her on August 17, 1958. Also surviving are her daughters, Victoria (Barry) Warwick of Graham, North Carolina, and Linda (Mark) Stucky of Brandon, Mississippi, and grandchildren Andrew Warwick of Atlanta, Georgia, Kaye Stucky of Brandon, Mississippi, Bryan Warwick of Raleigh, North Carolina, David (Alexandra) Stucky of Waco, Texas, Bobby Stucky, of Brandon, Mississippi, and Sarah Stucky, of Brandon, Mississippi. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Weidner of Auburn, Alabama
Carol was an active member of the BJC Hospital Foundation Board in St. Louis, Missouri and also served as President of the Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. She was instrumental in helping to raise money toward the hospital's purchase of robotic surgery equipment. Carol loved to volunteer and was respected and well-liked by all who worked with her at the hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, Ohio with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Visitation hours will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to one's local American Cancer or American Humane Society. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are strongly encouraged. For those that are not comfortable being in public gatherings at this time or cannot be present for her funeral, Carol's funeral service will broadcast live on her register book page at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Carol on this page as well.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.