Carol Ann Rhoades
Chillicothe - Carol Ann Rhoades, 80, of Chillicothe, died 5:35 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in Vineyards of Concord following an extended illness.
She was born May 10, 1939 in Chillicothe to the late Eugene and Katherine Riley Lechner. On June 24, 1956 she married Oscar C. Rhoades who survives.
Also surviving are children, Daniel (Cheryl) Rhoades, of Londonderry and Katherine Rhoades, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jeremy (Stacie) Rhoades, Scotty (Chris) LaGard, Katherine Marie (Michael) Aker; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Duffy and Michelle Smith; 4 great grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; a brother, Darrell (Sue) Lechner, of Chillicothe, and many friends, including her best friend of 50 years, Fran Barnitz, of Kingston.
Carol was a retired makeup artist for Estee Lauder and a member of a canasta club for over 50 years, where her dearest friends met each month.
The family would like to thank the Vineyard of Concord Staff, Adena Hospice, Edith Brown Pavillion, Hillsboro, Dr. Cathy Bishop and Dr. John Seidensticker for her care over the past 10 years.
Funeral Services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, October, 11, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joe Ziraldo and Kathleen Kisner officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adena Hospice and .
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019