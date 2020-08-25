1/1
Carol E. Robinson
Carol E. Robinson

Chillicothe - Carol E. Robinson, 82, of Chillicothe, died 12:06 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born February 8, 1938, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles E. Perry, Sr. and K. Louise (Via) Perry. Carol was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union in Chillicothe. Carol enjoyed her daily walks, reading, eating at Frisch's every Thursday and Sunday, and keeping things tidy as she possibly could. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her loving family; husband, Donald, whom she married on November 7, 1959; sons, Jeffrey and Michael Robinson; daughter, Cheryl (Eric) Tackett; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles, Jr. (Sharon) Perry, of California; a sister, Ruth Ann Moore, of Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the chapel of the WARE FUNERAL HOME from Noon until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Carol's life will follow commencing at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Please visit www.warefh.com to leave a message of condolences to the family of Carol's online video tribute.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
