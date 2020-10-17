Carol Ingham

Carol InghamChillicothe - Carol (Howard) Ingham, 67, of E. 5th Street, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 5:57 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.Carol was born June 24, 1953 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred Arlington Howard and Alpha (Risner) Howard. On December 17, 1971, she was united in marriage to Gerald Eugene Ingham, who survives.Also surviving are two children, Christopher (Shelly) Ingham and Brian (Kristi) Ingham, four grandchildren, James, Taylor, Catie and Amber, three brothers, David (Sandy) Howard, Ronnie Howard and Darrell (Vicki) Howard, three sisters, Reva Jean Rowland, Josephine Sue Thompson and Debra Howard and best friends, Betty and Cecil Tackett.She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, Anna R. Taynor, Clotine Cox, Alice M. Rutter, Chalmer Howard, Robert R. Howard, Freddie Howard, Lester Howard, Fred and Alpha (Risner) Howard and Loranell Howard.Carol was a nurse's aide at the Chillicothe V.A., involved in charity work and a lifetime member of A.M. Vets, Moose Lodge #2263 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Waverly.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio with Pastor Dennis Garman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home.