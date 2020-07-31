1/
Carolyn A. Recobs
Carolyn A. Recobs

Chillicothe - Carolyn A. Recobs, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.

She was born January 22, 1935 in Ross County to the late James D. and Bernadine Pabst Pinnix.

Surviving are children, Marcia (Jim) Mudd, of Duluth, GA, Nancy (Mike) Dunlap, of Portsmouth, Karen (Pat Blankenship) Minney, of Waverly, OH, Vickie Barnitz, of Columbus, OH and Stephen Recobs, Marty Recobs and Michael Recobs, all of Chillicothe, OH; grandchildren, Tracy (Keith) Blankenship, Amanda (Kevin) Goodman, Beth (Jeff) Mundhenk, Aaron (Mandy Arledge) Recobs, Kristen Brownfield, Coleman Minney, Leslie Minney, and Evan Barnitz; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Nick (Ruth) Pinnix, of Chillicothe; sisters, Pat Summer, of Columbus, OH, Barbara (Jerry) Sherwood, of Kingston, OH and Catherine Nixon, of Chillicothe, OH; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Janet Sue Recobs; brothers, James and John Pinnix.

Carolyn retired from Infosight and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Carolyn treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every family gathering. She loved working with flowers in her Mary garden in her yard. Carolyn had a strong Faith and always relied on it. She will be truly missed because she always put others ahead of herself.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Milton Kiocha celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association of Southern Ohio or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
