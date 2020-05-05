|
|
Carolyn Ann Free
Carolyn Ann Free of Estero, FL and Chillicothe, OH passed away on May 3, 2020 after a lingering illness. Born to Alice and Harold Tudor on June 23, 1938 in Greenfield, OH. Surviving is her husband, Phil Free whom she married on August 31, 1957 and also surviving is their son Mike and his wife Jan Free of Chillicothe, OH and grandsons Chris and his wife, Jenna Free and their one year daughter Lizzie. of Virginia Beach, VA, Derek and wife Katie Free of Moyock, NC. Also surviving is her brother John and his wife Janet Tudor of Nashville, TN and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Ron Tudor.
She has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Chillicothe, Ohio for more than 50 years serving as an usher,,deacon ,trustee and elder. She is a past member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter DQ in Chillicothe
She was an avid reader, loved to sew and play bridge. With her love of sewing, she opened a fabric store and taught various classes for several years. When retiring she went to work with her husband at their business, Chillicothe Implement Co. as secretary, treasurer. In 2007 they retired and closed their business.
For a few years they continued their winters in Florida until 2015 they made a permanent move to their home in Estero, Florida.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 5 to May 7, 2020