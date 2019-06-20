|
|
Carolyn Florea
LAKELAND, FL - Carolyn Bay Griesheimer Florea, of Lakeland, FL, passed away at 80 years of age on June 16, 2019, in Lakeland.
She is survived by three children, John Florea of Lakeland, FL; Kathryn (and David) Polla of Harper Woods, MI; Christa (and Rich) Gedrich of Guilford, CT, and (Terry Deery) of Indianapolis, IN. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Bay Deery. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Carolyn was born on October 17, 1938 in Chillicothe, OH, the only child of John and Virginia Griesheimer.
A 1956 graduate of Greenfield High School, she attended Ohio State University one year before starting a family with her high school sweetheart, James Florea. Carolyn had a successful career as a purchasing manager for hospital supply corporations. She was an active member of charitable organizations and served as an officer of the Moose Lodge in Lakeland, FL. Carolyn was a highly skilled card player, especially bridge, rummy, and euchre. Carolyn loved traveling, especially with her family.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jason Link officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 11-1:00 Saturday at Haller's. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Inheritance of Hope, an agency that supports young families facing the loss of a parent. This agency generously provided an expense paid trip to New York City for Jenny Deery and her family when she was battling leukemia. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019