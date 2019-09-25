|
Carolyn Hall
Chillicothe - Carolyn Sue Hall, 76, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Sunday Sept. 22, 2019, in the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Gerald and Eva Bircher Imler. She married Ernest Hall, who preceded her in death in 1997.
Surviving are daughters; Renee (Kelly) Shackleford, Chillicothe, Melissa Congrove (Delbert Tatman), Kingston, and Lisa (Kent) Bunting, TN, sons; Ernie (Misty) Hall, and Nathan Hall, both of Chillicothe, grandchildren; Michael (Katie), Katie, Daniel (Courtney), Laura, Morgan, Ernie Jr., David, Brianna, Emily, Connor, Kyle, Alyssa, and Aaron, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters; Donna Arbogast (Marvin), and Cappy Boles (John Travis), brothers; Ralph Imler, John Imler, and Fred Boles.
Carolyn was known as Gammy by many, family was everything to her. She was a cancer survivor and always had a smile on her face. She opened her heart and home to anyone and will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Adena 2N for their care of Carolyn.
At Carolyn's request there will be no funeral service or calling hours. The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Cancer Center, 4435 State Route 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019