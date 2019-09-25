Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Hall


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Hall Obituary
Carolyn Hall

Chillicothe - Carolyn Sue Hall, 76, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Sunday Sept. 22, 2019, in the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Gerald and Eva Bircher Imler. She married Ernest Hall, who preceded her in death in 1997.

Surviving are daughters; Renee (Kelly) Shackleford, Chillicothe, Melissa Congrove (Delbert Tatman), Kingston, and Lisa (Kent) Bunting, TN, sons; Ernie (Misty) Hall, and Nathan Hall, both of Chillicothe, grandchildren; Michael (Katie), Katie, Daniel (Courtney), Laura, Morgan, Ernie Jr., David, Brianna, Emily, Connor, Kyle, Alyssa, and Aaron, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters; Donna Arbogast (Marvin), and Cappy Boles (John Travis), brothers; Ralph Imler, John Imler, and Fred Boles.

Carolyn was known as Gammy by many, family was everything to her. She was a cancer survivor and always had a smile on her face. She opened her heart and home to anyone and will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Adena 2N for their care of Carolyn.

At Carolyn's request there will be no funeral service or calling hours. The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Cancer Center, 4435 State Route 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now