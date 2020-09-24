1/1
Carolyn S. Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn S. Hicks

Chillicothe - Carolyn "Susie" S. Hicks, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, September 23 at 11:44 a.m. at her daughters home surrounded by family following an extended illness.

She was born on July 17, 1941, in Ross County to the late Herman and Thelma Hicks.

Surviving are daughter, Rhonda (Carl) Cozad; brother, Fred (Eula) Hicks; grandchildren, Emily and Nick Cozad with her first great grandson due in December and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Hicks; sister-in-law, Denise Hicks.

Susie retired from the VA Medical Center in 1996 after 37 years. She also worked as a medical transcriptionist for 10 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino, Amish Country and especially spending time with family. Susie loved to bowl. She was a wonderful grandmother who dearly loved Emily and Nick, as well as Rhonda and Carl, her daughter and son-in-law.

We would like to extend our appreciation to Heartland Hospice for the care provided to Susie, as well as Dr. Boyle and his nurse Kerri for all they did.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Susie's favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212 or www.stjude.org

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved