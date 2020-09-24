Carolyn S. Hicks
Chillicothe - Carolyn "Susie" S. Hicks, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, September 23 at 11:44 a.m. at her daughters home surrounded by family following an extended illness.
She was born on July 17, 1941, in Ross County to the late Herman and Thelma Hicks.
Surviving are daughter, Rhonda (Carl) Cozad; brother, Fred (Eula) Hicks; grandchildren, Emily and Nick Cozad with her first great grandson due in December and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Hicks; sister-in-law, Denise Hicks.
Susie retired from the VA Medical Center in 1996 after 37 years. She also worked as a medical transcriptionist for 10 years.
She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino, Amish Country and especially spending time with family. Susie loved to bowl. She was a wonderful grandmother who dearly loved Emily and Nick, as well as Rhonda and Carl, her daughter and son-in-law.
We would like to extend our appreciation to Heartland Hospice for the care provided to Susie, as well as Dr. Boyle and his nurse Kerri for all they did.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Susie's favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212 or www.stjude.org
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com