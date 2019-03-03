Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Carolyn Taylor Obituary
Carolyn Taylor

Bainbridge - Carolyn Taylor 52 of Cynthiana died 9:58 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at Maple View Manor. She was born March 24, 1966 in Pike county the daughter of the late Letcher E. and Ruby C. Jenkins Taylor.

Carolyn is survived by five siblings, Veronica Jenkins of Waverly, Jimmy "Jimbo" Taylor, Terry (Caroyln) Taylor, Danny (Nancy) Taylor and Betty Lou (David Kinnison) Taylor all of Bainbridge; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Taylor and brothers, Billy and Letcher Lee Taylor.

Carolyn loved to listen music especially David Wayne and She enjoyed watching Walker Texas Ranger, Mickey Mouse and any nursery rhyme book she could get.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Bertha and Darrin Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery. Friends may visit with Carolyn's family from 11am until the time of service. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
