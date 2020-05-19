Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Carroll E. Thacker

Carroll E. Thacker Obituary
Carroll E. Thacker

Chillicothe - Carroll E. Thacker, 93 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 in The Ridge at Lancaster. He was born Feb. 5, 1927 in Vigo, OH, the son of Oscar W. and Margaret (DuBois) Thacker. On Aug. 6, 1948 he married Mary Ann Bolte who preceded him in death July 28, 2009.

Surviving is a daughter, Carla (Kurt) Schmitter, Hilliard, OH; son, Michael Thacker and companion, Becky Hammond, Chillicothe and Mark (Kym) Thacker, Pittsboro, NC; grandchildren, Dustin, Nicole, Jeremy, Aric, Chelsea and Holly; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Kay Linn, IN, Dorthea Platt, Versailles, OH and Loueda Strazuiso, Londonderry and a host of nieces and nephews. His parents, wife, sister, Betty DeLong, sister-in-law, Shirley Bolte and brothers, Hershel, Garr and Earl Thacker preceded him in death.

Mr. Thacker was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in WW II. He was a retired accountant for Mead Paper and was a member of Brookside Church, Scioto Lodge #6, F&AM and VFW Post 108.

Private graveside services will be held in Londonderry Cemetery at the discretion of the family with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020
