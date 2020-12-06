Catherine Ann "Cathy" Hummel
Chillicothe - Her parents, Mona Jean Knecht (Hummel) Boggs (who survives) & Joseph Hummel, Jr. (deceased), celebrated their 3rd child & only daughter, Catherine Ann Hummel - "Cathy" - on her arrival into this world on July 5th, 1956. She earned her wings after battling COVID-19 on December 5th, 2020.
Her brothers Steve (Rita) Hummel & Mike Hummel, both of Chillicothe, survive as well as her aunt Sharon Bosworth, uncle & aunt Gary & JoAnn Knecht plus several nieces, nephews & cousins.
She attended Tiffin Elementary & Mt. Logan Jr. High prior to graduating from Chillicothe High School in 1974.
Cathy enjoyed music (playing saxophone in school bands), tennis & board games. She was artistic & creative with her many crafting projects. She was pleasant & organized while working in many places (including Atlanta, GA) performing in a variety of administrative roles.
She always appreciated the significant support over many years from Tabernacle Baptist Church members -- especially her dear friend, Jane Lusher.
Her personality & approach to life is best illustrated by Mark Twain's words, "The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up."
Cathy's family expresses their deep gratitude to the staffs of Traditions & Signature nursing homes for their compassionate & professional care. Also, thanks to Adena Medical Center, OSU Hospital (Brain & Spinal) & Mt Carmel East for their respect & kindness while treating her.
The WARE FUNERAL HOME is completing arrangements for a public graveside service conducted by Rev. Chris Brown, at 2:00pm on Wednesday December 09, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Cathy was fond of Boston Terriers. In lieu of flowers, she & her family would appreciate your donations to the Ross County Humane Society or the charitable cause of your preference.
An attempt will be made to livestream the graveside service. If for some reason there are technical complications, a recording of the graveside will be uploaded to the website and can be viewed once uploaded. The link for the livestream or recording can be found at the bottom of her obituary page on the funeral home's website.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com