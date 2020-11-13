Catherine E. Neiberline
Frankfort - Catherine Neiberline, 49, of Frankfort, passed away 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born May 29, 1971, in Chillicothe to the late Carol and Mary Smith Bennett. On December 26, 2009, she married Chris Neiberline who survives.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Rosenberger, of Clarksburg; children, Ashley Ater, of Chillicothe, Richard Ater, of Frankfort and Whitney (Brandon) Heise, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Allie Myers, Trenten Ater, Savannah Ater and Emmy Heise; four sisters and two brothers; favorite aunt, Juanita Wolf and best friend, Lori Arnold. She was predeceased by her father Carol Bennett.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 in Brown's Chapel Cemetery with Wayne Litteral officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com