Catherine Jean Fowler
Warsaw, IN - Catherine Jean Fowler, 62, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 27, 1956 in Chillicothe, OH to Harry L. & Patty L. (France) Bower.
She grew up in Chillicothe, OH and graduated in 1974 from Chillicothe High School. She was married on September 17, 1977 in Chillicothe, OH to Jack W. Fowler who preceded her on April 14, 2011. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Columbus Industries in Asheville, OH & Orient Prison in Orient, OH. She resided in Circleville, OH most of her life before moving to Warsaw a year ago.
She is survived by: Daughter - Kaci (Justin) Raymer of Warsaw; 2 Sons - Justin (Dareth Reeser) Fowler & Chase Fowler both of Circleville, OH; 8 Grandchildren - Dillon Walisa, Brooklyn Walisa, Stella Raymer, Katy Raymer, Santana Fowler, Blain Fowler, Jordon Griffith, and Cheyenne Griffith; 2 Brothers - Harry Bower and David (Heather) Bower both of Chillicothe, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister-in-law - Susan Bower.
Private family services will take place in Ohio at a later date. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To send condolences to the family in memory of Catherine Fowler, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019