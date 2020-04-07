|
|
Cathy S. Cottrill-Craig
Chillicothe - Cathy S. Cottrill-Craig, 66, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born January 16, 1954, in Ross County, to the late Wayne Allen and Susan Jane Page Cottrill.
Surviving are her longtime companion, John M. "Mike" Meyer; a son, Christopher Lee Cottrill, both of Chillicothe; step children, Mike (Candice) Meyer and David Meyer, both of Tampa, FL; step grandchildren, Noah and Michael Paul Meyer; Sisters, Vicky Rhoades, of Chillicothe and Tina M. Kalango, of Grove City; mother-in-law, Donna Nickerson, of Chillicothe; father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Paul and Connie Meyer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by former husband, Charles Raymond Craig and by a step daughter, Katie Meyer.
Cathy was a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church. She retired from the Ross County Health Department where she had worked as a Registered Nurse. Cathy had also worked at Lighthouse, JDC, the Chillicothe VA and CCI. She was a devoted wife and mother and was also a devoted caregiver to many family and friends. Cathy loved gardening, crafting and quilting, having made over 300 quilts. She will be dearly missed by her family.
In lieu of the current Coronavirus, the family regretfully will have a private funeral service. Burial will be in Springbank Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. A public celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at:
www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020