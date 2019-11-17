Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Queen of the Missions Church
Waverly, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Queen of the Missions Church
Waverly, OH
Cecilia Ann Hoffman


1939 - 2019
Cecilia Ann Hoffman Obituary
Cecilia Ann Hoffman

Waverly - Cecilia Ann Hoffman, 80, of Waverly, Ohio was born October 31, 1939 and passed away on November 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Agnes M. Edleman Hoffman. Surviving is a brother, Lawrence Hoffman of Waverly and many nieces and nephews throughout the United States. In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by brothers, Francis "Toot" Hoffman, Robert S. Hoffman, Charles "Huff" Hoffman and Joseph Hoffman and her sisters Katherine Webb, Margaret Workman, Florence Marie Hoffman and her twin sister, Cornelia Hoffman.

Cecilia worked and retired from the FBI in Washington D.C. with 50 years of service. While working she lived in Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. After retiring she returned to Waverly. She was also a 1957 graduate of Waverly High School.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., November 20, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of the Missions Church, Waverly with Father Beal officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
