Celia Emaline (Dresbach) Zeigler
Kingston - Celia Emaline (Dresbach) Zeigler, 102, of Kingston, entered into Heaven peacefully on April 26, 2020 at her lifelong home, the five generation Dresbach family farm house, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 6, 1917, in Hallsville, the daughter of the late Walter and Iva (Ellifritt) Dresbach. On September 29, 1940, in Rockbridge, Ohio, she united in marriage with the love of her life, the late Dana Zeigler, a U.S. Army Air Force veteran who she first came to know through his friendship with her brother, Ralph.
Celia is survived by her beloved children, Sandra L. Cunion, of Marietta; Dennis (Sherry) Zeigler, of Kingston, and Lisa (Carmella) Zeigler, of Kingston; grandchildren; Misti Spencer, Becky (Chris) Minor, and David Zeigler; great-grandchildren, Brandon Fitch and Evan and Aden Minor; sisters-in-law, Grace Dresbach and Delores Dresbach; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Celia was born the second oldest of seven children and she was preceded in death by all of her siblings: Ralph Dresbach, Genevieve Cramer, Louise Benson, Fred Dresbach, Blanche Downs, and Carl Dresbach.
Celia was a 1934 graduate of Centralia High School and a dedicated, hardworking farm wife and mother. She was a lifetime member of Hallsville United Methodist Church, first attending as a child, and active in numerous church activities including serving as the pianist/organist for 60 years. Her community service endeavors included being a longtime 4-H advisor and volunteering for the Hallsville Community Center and Indian Summer Festival. Celia worked for a short time at H&R Block, Circleville, and was active in the Farmer's Union with Dana. She found great joy in her family, cooking, gardening, mowing, reading, completing crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble. Celia truly lived a life well lived.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 30 at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Hallsville Cemetery with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Celia's honor to the Hallsville United Methodist Church. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Celia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020