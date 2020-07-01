Chad Sed
Chad Sed

Waverly - Chad Michael Sed, 66, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 6:53 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Chad was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John Sed and Mary Lou (DeBonis) Sed. He was united in marriage to Mailen (Canas) Sed, who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Sarah (Matthew Bird) Sed, Sasha (Ethan) Brooks, Michelle Mills, Allen (Brenda) Chen and Anthony (LaDonna) Mills, granddaughter, Tamia Mills, four other grandchildren, brother, David (Beverly) Sed and sister, Janice (James) Bombeck.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chad graduated from Thiel College with his B.S. in Psychology. Chad also graduated from the University of Akron with a PhD in Industrial Organizational Psychology and a PhD in Gerontology. He retired from the State of Ohio as a psychologist. After retirement he devoted his time to growing his own practice in multiple locations.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. They ask that everyone wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

www.boyerfuneral.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
