Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:45 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Chantalle Noel


1970 - 2019
Chantalle Noel Obituary
Chantalle Noel

WASHINGTON CH - Chantalle Ena Noel, 48, of Washington CH, OH, died 8:03 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, following a five-month battle with cancer.

She was born July 14, 1970 in York, Ontario, Canada to the late Thomas and Louise Lavoie Goulden. On February 19, 2000 she married Christopher Paul Noel, who survives. Also surviving are seven children, Catherine, Thomas, Clare, Geraldine, Agnes, Gerard, and Celeste; a sister, Nicky (Tim) Seibel, of Niagara Falls, Canada; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Chantalle had a Master's Degree in Genetics and a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. She was a fantastic home-schooling mother.

She was a member of St. Peter Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am, Tuesday, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a prayer service will be held at 7:45 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Opus Bono Sacerdotii, PO Box 251, Dryden, MI, 48428. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 12, 2019
